Rawlings invites mayors from Mexico, Canada to Dallas for NAFTA conference

6 hrs ago

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings said Thursday that he tentatively plans to host several of his North American counterparts this fall for a summit on free trade. The conference would focus on the North American Free Trade Agreement, known as NAFTA.

