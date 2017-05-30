Push for Fix: Imperial Beach residents fed up with sewage spills from Mexico
Dozens of Imperial Beach residents on Thursday attended a public meeting to demand a long-term fix to the recent sewage spills from Mexico that have been fouling the coastline. Those who attended Thursday's meeting wore "Stop the Poop" shirts, wore masks and held signs to show they are fed up with Tijuana sewage spills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou...
|18 hr
|Hope
|5
|San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il...
|May 29
|R12 Freon
|3
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|May 25
|Jason redner
|5
|Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ...
|May 20
|Taylor
|11
|El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges...
|May 19
|Smell farts
|19
|Mexican man to be deported for 6th time
|May 18
|anotherview
|1
|Mexico Abuses Their Own Illegal Immigrants (Oct '15)
|May 15
|Grecian Formula d...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC