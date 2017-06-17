Pratto: Mexico move 'not part of my p...

Pratto: Mexico move 'not part of my plans'

Pratto's agent, Matias Lahorca, said earlier this month that his client was prepared to listen to offers, including a proposal from Mexican outfit Veracruz. "I think an offer was made to my agent, but leaving Sao Paulo is not part of my plans," Pratto told reporters.

