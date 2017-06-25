Perry Seeks Energy Pact With Mexico, Canada as Nafta Talks Near
The U.S. has a unique opportunity to develop a "North American energy strategy" with Canada and Mexico, Energy Secretary Rick Perry said, striking a conciliatory tone with the other members of the North American Free Trade Agreement. While President Donald Trump has blasted Nafta and moved to renegotiate it, Perry referred to the upcoming talks as a "massage" of the 1994 Nafta deal, saying it presents an opportunity to bolster energy ties, not enact new trade barriers. "That relationship I don't think has ever been more important than it is today, particularly from an energy perspective," he told reporters at the White House on Monday, while stressing his close ties with his counterparts in Ottawa and Mexico City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiesta Latina heats things upJune 19th, 2017
|Jun 20
|I love the southwest
|1
|Dallas and Fort Worth mayors see hope, anxiety ...
|Jun 13
|pretty closed club
|1
|San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il...
|Jun 6
|American
|4
|Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou...
|Jun 5
|Enough
|8
|One family for the history books (Oct '09)
|Jun 4
|Town does the same
|4
|Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua...
|Jun 4
|duh
|1
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|May '17
|Jason redner
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC