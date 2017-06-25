Perry Seeks Energy Pact With Mexico, Canada as Nafta Talks Near

The U.S. has a unique opportunity to develop a "North American energy strategy" with Canada and Mexico, Energy Secretary Rick Perry said, striking a conciliatory tone with the other members of the North American Free Trade Agreement. While President Donald Trump has blasted Nafta and moved to renegotiate it, Perry referred to the upcoming talks as a "massage" of the 1994 Nafta deal, saying it presents an opportunity to bolster energy ties, not enact new trade barriers. "That relationship I don't think has ever been more important than it is today, particularly from an energy perspective," he told reporters at the White House on Monday, while stressing his close ties with his counterparts in Ottawa and Mexico City.

