Pemex says damaged Mexican refinery to reopen July 30
Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex says a refinery that flooded and caught fire last week during rains produced by former Tropical Storm Calvin will reopen July 30. One person died in the big fire at the Salina Cruz refinery in the southern state of Oaxaca. The blaze also injured nine people and forced the evacuation of 500 nearby residents.
