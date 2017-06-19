Pemex says damaged Mexican refinery t...

Pemex says damaged Mexican refinery to reopen July 30

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex says a refinery that flooded and caught fire last week during rains produced by former Tropical Storm Calvin will reopen July 30. One person died in the big fire at the Salina Cruz refinery in the southern state of Oaxaca. The blaze also injured nine people and forced the evacuation of 500 nearby residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fiesta Latina heats things upJune 19th, 2017 Jun 20 I love the southwest 1
News Dallas and Fort Worth mayors see hope, anxiety ... Jun 13 pretty closed club 1
News San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il... Jun 6 American 4
News Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou... Jun 5 Enough 8
News One family for the history books (Oct '09) Jun 4 Town does the same 4
News Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua... Jun 4 duh 1
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... May 25 Jason redner 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,626 • Total comments across all topics: 281,958,782

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC