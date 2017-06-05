Pedro Campa Aims To Continue His Unbeaten Run in Guaymas
The 10 round bout will take place at the Gimnasio Municipal in Guaymas, Sonora, Mexico. beIN Sports en Espanol will broadcast the fight, beginning at 11 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. PT.
