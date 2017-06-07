Ojai fixture delivers Mexico City fla...

Ojai fixture delivers Mexico City flavors

La Fuente Restaurant 423 E. Ojai Ave. Ojai 646-1066 La Fuente Mexican Grille 107 E. El Roblar Drive Meiners Oaks Under $10 This cozy, family-owned Mexican restaurant at the back of a small strip mall, with a few tables out front, is known for its tamales, homemade corn tortillas and basic inexpensive Mexican fare, all prepared by the hardworking ladies in the kitchen. With parking at a premium, this inexpensive Ojai favorite is one of two La Fuentes owned by the Vegas family.

Chicago, IL

