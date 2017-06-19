New Jersey molder Weiss-Aug expands to Mexico
New Jersey custom insert molder and injection molder Weiss-Aug Co. Inc. has opened its first manufacturing facility outside the United States in the Monterrey metropolitan area of northern Mexico.
