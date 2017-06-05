Native Indian broadcaster shot at in southern Mexico
Mexico City, June 4 - An Amuzgo Indian woman who works as a broadcaster for Radio y Television de Guerrero in the southern Mexican city of Ometepec was attacked by gunmen and wounded, state officials said. Marcela de Jesus Natalia, who was shot as she left the RTG offices on Saturday, was in serious condition, Guerrero state security spokesman Roberto Alvarez Heredia said, Efe reported.
