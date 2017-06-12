Naked bike riders take to the streets...

Naked bike riders take to the streets of Mexico

Don't hurt your maracas! Hundreds of naked cyclists take to the streets of Mexico for World Naked Bike Ride According to WNBR, the dress code for the event is 'bare as you dare' and full or partial nudity is encouraged Protesters with a difference took to the streets of Mexico this weekend in an event where bicycles were essential but the dress code was clearly optional - because most of the participants were naked. Hundreds of riders of all ages and sizes pedalled along in Guadalajara, Jalisco state, as part of World Naked Bike Ride .

Chicago, IL

