Murder of Mexican Activist Triggers Calls for Better Protection
A prominent environmentalist in Mexico was shot dead recently, highlighting the dangers facing activists in Latin America and prompting calls for better protection of land and indigenous rights campaigners. Isidro Baldenegro, an environmental rights activist, was killed by gunmen in Mexico's northern state of Chihuahua after having received death threats.
