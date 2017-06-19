Murder investigations in Mexico hit record high in May

The number of murder investigations in Mexico rose to a record high in May, official data showed, as criminal violence increased dramatically since last year. Forensic technicians work at a site believed to be a mass grave at an abandoned ranch where state authorities previously discovered a mass grave with the remains of 56 people a year ago, in the municipality of Garcia, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.