MORENA leftist party calls for Mexico State election vote recount

The head of Mexico's leftist National Regeneration Movement party, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, called on Tuesday for a recount, "vote by vote" of Sunday's key State of Mexico gubernatorial election. FILE PHOTO: Mexican politician Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, leader of the National Regeneration Movement gestures as he addresses the audience during a meeting at Plaza Zaragoza in Monterrey, Mexico February 25, 2017.

Chicago, IL

