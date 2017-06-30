Mississippi Sec. of State to commissi...

Mississippi Sec. of State to commission asking for voter info: 'Jump in the Gulf of Mexico'

Read more: Best of New Orleans

Officials across the U.S. are beginning to respond to a request from a presidential commission claiming to investigate voter fraud. Louisiana's Secretary of State Tom Schedler and attorneys working with the office are reviewing the contents of the letter - which requests large, detailed blocks of voter information, including the last four digits of social security numbers, addresses, and dates of birth.

