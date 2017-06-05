Mexico's success taking out kingpins ...

Mexico's success taking out kingpins has done little to change what's driving the drug war

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Recent boasting by government officials in Mexico about the country's success in capturing criminal bosses has reopened a longstanding debate about the strategic goals of Mexico's organized crime policies. The administration of President Enrique PeA a Nieto recently disclosed that during his five and a half years in office, 107 of 122 high-ranking members of organized crime groups have been either arrested or killed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il... Tue American 4
News Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou... Mon Enough 8
News One family for the history books (Oct '09) Jun 4 Town does the same 4
News Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua... Jun 4 duh 1
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... May 25 Jason redner 5
News Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ... May 20 Taylor 11
News El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges... May 19 Smell farts 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,711 • Total comments across all topics: 281,593,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC