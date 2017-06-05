Mexico's success taking out kingpins has done little to change what's driving the drug war
Recent boasting by government officials in Mexico about the country's success in capturing criminal bosses has reopened a longstanding debate about the strategic goals of Mexico's organized crime policies. The administration of President Enrique PeA a Nieto recently disclosed that during his five and a half years in office, 107 of 122 high-ranking members of organized crime groups have been either arrested or killed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il...
|Tue
|American
|4
|Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou...
|Mon
|Enough
|8
|One family for the history books (Oct '09)
|Jun 4
|Town does the same
|4
|Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua...
|Jun 4
|duh
|1
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|May 25
|Jason redner
|5
|Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ...
|May 20
|Taylor
|11
|El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges...
|May 19
|Smell farts
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC