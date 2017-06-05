Mexico's ruling party narrowly fends off leftist in major state election

MEXICO CITY: Mexico's ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party limped to victory in a key state election on Sunday, according to an official preliminary projection of results that was quickly challenged by the leftist party seen beaten into second place. The putative win was a close call for President Enrique Pena Nieto's PRI, which has governed the electoral region - the State of Mexico - for nearly nine decades.

