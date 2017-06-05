Mexico's most dangerous profession

Mexico's most dangerous profession

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

An activist takes part in a demonstration against the killing of Mexican journalists in Mexico City on May 30. The words painted across her face read: 'No to Silence.' Since 1992, 41 Mexican journalists have been killed and another 50 have died in murky circumstances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou... 8 hr Enough 8
News One family for the history books (Oct '09) Sun Town does the same 4
News Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua... Sun duh 1
News San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il... May 29 R12 Freon 3
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... May 25 Jason redner 5
News Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ... May 20 Taylor 11
News El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges... May 19 Smell farts 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,840 • Total comments across all topics: 281,553,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC