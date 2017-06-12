Mexico sends first shipment of blueberries to China
Mexico's first shipment of blueberries to China was dispatched on a flight from Guadalajara, capital of the west-central state of Jalisco, the government said on Thursday. The 630-kilo cargo comprised 420 boxes of the fruit cultivated in rural Jalisco, the Ministry of Agriculture said in a statement.
