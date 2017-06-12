Mexico sends first shipment of bluebe...

Mexico sends first shipment of blueberries to China

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: People's Daily Online

Mexico's first shipment of blueberries to China was dispatched on a flight from Guadalajara, capital of the west-central state of Jalisco, the government said on Thursday. The 630-kilo cargo comprised 420 boxes of the fruit cultivated in rural Jalisco, the Ministry of Agriculture said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at People's Daily Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dallas and Fort Worth mayors see hope, anxiety ... Jun 13 pretty closed club 1
News San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il... Jun 6 American 4
News Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou... Jun 5 Enough 8
News One family for the history books (Oct '09) Jun 4 Town does the same 4
News Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua... Jun 4 duh 1
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... May 25 Jason redner 5
News Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ... May 20 Taylor 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,931 • Total comments across all topics: 281,786,666

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC