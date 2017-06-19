Mexico says existing auto jobs safe after Ford announcement
A state official in western Mexico says more than 3,400 jobs at a Ford assembly plant are safe following the company's announcement that it will shift planned production of its Focus to China. Sonora State Economy Secretary Jorge Vidal says Ford will continue producing the Fusion and Lincoln MKZ at its plant in Hermosillo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiesta Latina heats things upJune 19th, 2017
|Tue
|I love the southwest
|1
|Dallas and Fort Worth mayors see hope, anxiety ...
|Jun 13
|pretty closed club
|1
|San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il...
|Jun 6
|American
|4
|Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou...
|Jun 5
|Enough
|8
|One family for the history books (Oct '09)
|Jun 4
|Town does the same
|4
|Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua...
|Jun 4
|duh
|1
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|May 25
|Jason redner
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC