Mexico says existing auto jobs safe after Ford announcement

A state official in western Mexico says more than 3,400 jobs at a Ford assembly plant are safe following the company's announcement that it will shift planned production of its Focus to China. Sonora State Economy Secretary Jorge Vidal says Ford will continue producing the Fusion and Lincoln MKZ at its plant in Hermosillo.

Chicago, IL

