Mexico protects ancient temple while hotel is built above

Archaeologist Raul Barrera, from the National Institute of Anthropology and History, talks to the press as he stands in a temple to the Aztec wind god Ehecatl discovered on the property of a hotel in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Plans to expand the hotel have been put on hold after archaeologists unearthed a 1400's temple and a ceremonial ball court under the property.

