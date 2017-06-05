Mexico protects ancient temple while ...

Mexico protects ancient temple while hotel is built above

4 hrs ago Read more: Santa Fe New Mexican

Plans to expand a hotel in Mexico City have been put on hold after archaeologists unearthed a 1400s-era temple to the Aztec wind god Ehecatl and a ceremonial ball court under the property. The find could spark nightmares for any squeamish hotel guests: The carefully severed neck bones of 32 people were found in a ceremonial pit next to the ball court.

Chicago, IL

