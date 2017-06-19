Mexico president calls for probe into...

Mexico president calls for probe into alleged government spying

14 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto asked the attorney general's office on Thursday to investigate charges the government spied on private citizens, saying he wanted to get to the bottom of the accusations that he called "false." Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto delivers a speech during an event in Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco, in this undated handout photo released to Reuters by the Mexican Presidency on June 22, 2017.

Chicago, IL

