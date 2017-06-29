Mexico opposition officials targeted by government spying - report
MEXICO CITY: Three senior opposition officials in Mexico, including a party leader, were targeted with spying software sold to governments to fight criminals and terrorists, according to a report by researchers at the University of Toronto. The officials, who included conservative National Action Party head Ricardo Anaya, received text messages linked to spyware known as Pegasus, which Israeli company NSO Group only sells to governments, according to the report by Citizen Lab released on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Families separated by US-Mexico border have fle...
|15 hr
|Farted corn
|4
|Cemita Sandwiches and a Memorable Mole at La Po...
|Wed
|Roger
|1
|Fiesta Latina heats things upJune 19th, 2017
|Jun 20
|I love the southwest
|1
|Dallas and Fort Worth mayors see hope, anxiety ...
|Jun 13
|pretty closed club
|1
|San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il...
|Jun 6
|American
|4
|Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou...
|Jun 5
|Enough
|8
|One family for the history books (Oct '09)
|Jun 4
|Town does the same
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC