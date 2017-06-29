Mexico opposition officials targeted ...

Mexico opposition officials targeted by government spying - report

MEXICO CITY: Three senior opposition officials in Mexico, including a party leader, were targeted with spying software sold to governments to fight criminals and terrorists, according to a report by researchers at the University of Toronto. The officials, who included conservative National Action Party head Ricardo Anaya, received text messages linked to spyware known as Pegasus, which Israeli company NSO Group only sells to governments, according to the report by Citizen Lab released on Thursday.

