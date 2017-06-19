Mexico oil sector accidents raise doubts about deep water exploration
As Mexico opens its energy market to more private investment, the country's drive to exploit untapped deepwater oil riches has raised safety concerns due to mounting accidents that have blotted the country's safety record. The biggest Mexican oil refinery Salina Cruz has been offline since a fire broke out at the coastal facility on Wednesday following a tropical storm, the latest in a string of mishaps.
