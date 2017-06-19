Mexico oil sector accidents raise dou...

Mexico oil sector accidents raise doubts about deep water exploration

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

As Mexico opens its energy market to more private investment, the country's drive to exploit untapped deepwater oil riches has raised safety concerns due to mounting accidents that have blotted the country's safety record. The biggest Mexican oil refinery Salina Cruz has been offline since a fire broke out at the coastal facility on Wednesday following a tropical storm, the latest in a string of mishaps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dallas and Fort Worth mayors see hope, anxiety ... Jun 13 pretty closed club 1
News San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il... Jun 6 American 4
News Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou... Jun 5 Enough 8
News One family for the history books (Oct '09) Jun 4 Town does the same 4
News Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua... Jun 4 duh 1
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... May 25 Jason redner 5
News Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ... May 20 Taylor 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Recession
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,908 • Total comments across all topics: 281,880,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC