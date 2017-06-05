Mexico leftist party says will not join other parties in presidential run
Mexico's leftist National Regeneration Movement party chief Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador ruled out on Sunday aligning with other traditional political parties in the run-up to the 2018 presidential elections. "Those who associate themselves and deal with the mafia of power are nothing more than opportunist mercenaries and politicians ... as such we can't move forward with those parties," Lopez Obrador said in a speech to MORENA party members and supporters in Mexico City.
