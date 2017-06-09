Mexico Governors' Elections Headed toward Court Appeals
Opposition parties vowed Friday to challenge the results of two hotly contested governorship elections in Mexico after final vote counts showed wins for the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party. An opposition coalition won in a third race.
