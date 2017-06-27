Mexico fines airlines for wrongly charging for checked bags
Mexico's Profeco federal consumer protection agency said on Tuesday that it has fined five airlines for wrongly charging passengers for their first checked bag on flights from Mexico City to the United States and Canada. It levied fines totaling 22.4 million Mexican pesos on Volaris, Interjet, Aeromexico, VivaAerobus and JetBlue Airways for the charges, which violated federal consumer protection and civil aviation rules.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiesta Latina heats things upJune 19th, 2017
|Jun 20
|I love the southwest
|1
|Dallas and Fort Worth mayors see hope, anxiety ...
|Jun 13
|pretty closed club
|1
|San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il...
|Jun 6
|American
|4
|Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou...
|Jun 5
|Enough
|8
|One family for the history books (Oct '09)
|Jun 4
|Town does the same
|4
|Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua...
|Jun 4
|duh
|1
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|May '17
|Jason redner
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC