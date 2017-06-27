Mexico fines airlines for wrongly charging for checked bags

Mexico's Profeco federal consumer protection agency said on Tuesday that it has fined five airlines for wrongly charging passengers for their first checked bag on flights from Mexico City to the United States and Canada. It levied fines totaling 22.4 million Mexican pesos on Volaris, Interjet, Aeromexico, VivaAerobus and JetBlue Airways for the charges, which violated federal consumer protection and civil aviation rules.

