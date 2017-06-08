Mexico finds 14 bodies in burial pit ...

Mexico finds 14 bodies in burial pit near Baja resort

20 hrs ago

Authorities in Mexico's Baja California Sur state say that 14 bodies have been found in a clandestine burial pit near the nature reserve of Cabo Pulmo. The state prosecutors' office says the bodies of three women and 11 men were found over two days of digging.

Chicago, IL

