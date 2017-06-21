Mexico Finance Minister on Rates, Pes...

Mexico Finance Minister on Rates, Peso and U.S. Relations

Mexico Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade says the country is probably near the end of its cycle of interest-rate hikes and may be able to lower borrowing costs as soon as the end of this year. He speaks to Bloomberg's Editor-in-Chief Emeritus Matt Winkler at the National Palace in Mexico City.

