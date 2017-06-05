Mexico ex-gov. sought on corruption c...

Mexico ex-gov. sought on corruption charges nabbed in Panama

A statement from the federal Attorney General's Office said Roberto Borge, who was governor of Quintana Roo from 2011 to 2016, was detained at the Panama City airport just as he was to board a flight to Paris. The Caribbean coastal state is home to Cancun and other resort cities.

Chicago, IL

