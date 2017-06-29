Mexico court suspends sale of Roku TV...

Mexico court suspends sale of Roku TV streaming gadgets

5 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A cable operator belonging to Mexico's largest television network has won a legal case to stop the sale of Roku video streaming devices in the country on the grounds that the gadgets are often hacked to let users view pirated channels. Cablevision, a cable TV provider owned by Televisa, said a Mexico City tribunal on Wednesday upheld a previous order to suspend the importation and distribution of the devices.

Chicago, IL

