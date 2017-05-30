Mexico closes 7 gas stations allegedly selling stolen fuel

Mexico closed seven service stations Thursday for allegedly selling gasoline and diesel stolen from state-run pipelines, the first confirmation that large amounts of fuel siphoned from illegal pipeline taps are being sold through officially sanctioned gas stations. An official of the state-run Pemex oil company said authorities had caught red-handed such sales at a total of 14 stations - seven in Puebla, one of the states hit hardest by pipelines thefts, and seven elsewhere in Mexico.

