Mexico City mayor highlights country's Sephardi heritage

The mayor of Mexico City praised his country's Sephardi heritage during the opening of the global biennial Erensya summit on Tuesday. "In Mexico we have history, we have inheritance, we have language that comes from Sephardi history," Miguel Angel Mancera told the audience.

Chicago, IL

