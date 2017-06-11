Mexico City is a cosmopolitan metropolis
This impressive fountain in the middle of the Museo Nacional de Antropologia is a popular place for kids to play and a common backdrop for selfies. Diego Rivera's controversial mural "Man, Controller of the Universe" can be found inside the Palacio de Bellas Artes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il...
|Jun 6
|American
|4
|Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou...
|Jun 5
|Enough
|8
|One family for the history books (Oct '09)
|Jun 4
|Town does the same
|4
|Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua...
|Jun 4
|duh
|1
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|May 25
|Jason redner
|5
|Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ...
|May 20
|Taylor
|11
|El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges...
|May 19
|Smell farts
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC