Mexico announces more help for migrants after tough Texas law

10 hrs ago

Claudia Algorri, Director General of Social Communication of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs , shows her mobile to Carlos Manuel Sada Solana, Mexico's Deputy Foreign Minister for North America, during a news conference in Mexico City, Mexico, June 26, 2017. Mexico has been increasing actions to protect Mexican migrants in response to a law in Texas that allows police to question people about their immigration status, a Mexican official said on Monday.

