Mexico: 2 police officers dead, 1 hurt in prison disturbance
This photo released by the Tamaulipas state security spokesperson's office via Twitter and taken from a federal police helicopter shows the "Cedes" prison where authorities say two police were killed and another was wounded in Ciudad Victoria, Mexico, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Authorities closed nearby roads, and surrounding areas were under an evacuation alert.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il...
|Tue
|American
|4
|Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou...
|Mon
|Enough
|8
|One family for the history books (Oct '09)
|Jun 4
|Town does the same
|4
|Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua...
|Jun 4
|duh
|1
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|May 25
|Jason redner
|5
|Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ...
|May 20
|Taylor
|11
|El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges...
|May 19
|Smell farts
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC