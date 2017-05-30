Mexican police busted a drug-dealing ...

Mexican police busted a drug-dealing ring using UberEats as cover,...

A bag loaded with what is believed to be marijuana, seized by police in Mexico City on May 28, 2017. Police in Mexico City disrupted a drug-trafficking operation in on May 28, capturing several suspects and uncovering a new, possibly positive development in the area's drug trade.

