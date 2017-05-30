Mexican Journalists Rally for Kidnapped Reporter Salvador Adame
In Mexico City, journalists gathered outside the offices of the attorney general Thursday demanding an investigation into the abduction of Salvador Adame Pardo, a journalist who was kidnapped by gunmen in the state of MichoacA n on May 18. The abduction came amid a wave of murders of Mexican journalists. This is Frida Urtiz, Salvador Adame's wife.
