Mexican Journalists Rally for Kidnapp...

Mexican Journalists Rally for Kidnapped Reporter Salvador Adame

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Democracy Now

In Mexico City, journalists gathered outside the offices of the attorney general Thursday demanding an investigation into the abduction of Salvador Adame Pardo, a journalist who was kidnapped by gunmen in the state of MichoacA n on May 18. The abduction came amid a wave of murders of Mexican journalists. This is Frida Urtiz, Salvador Adame's wife.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Democracy Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou... 18 hr Hope 5
News San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il... May 29 R12 Freon 3
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... May 25 Jason redner 5
News Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ... May 20 Taylor 11
News El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges... May 19 Smell farts 19
News Mexican man to be deported for 6th time May 18 anotherview 1
News Mexico Abuses Their Own Illegal Immigrants (Oct '15) May 15 Grecian Formula d... 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,637 • Total comments across all topics: 281,504,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC