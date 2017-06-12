Mexican journalists demand justice in...

Mexican journalists demand justice in colleague's murder

11 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Murdered Mexican journalist Javier Valdez's widow, children and colleagues led protests Thursday to mark one month since he was gunned down in the street, condemning the lack of progress in the investigation. Valdez, 50, was shot a dozen times in broad daylight on May 15 outside the offices of Riodoce, the newspaper he co-founded in the violent western state of Sinaloa.

