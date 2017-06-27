Mexican ex-governor accepts extradition from Guatemala
The fugitive former governor of Mexico's Gulf coast state of Veracruz has accepted extradition from Guatemala to face some corruption charges. He faces embezzlement and organized crime charges in Mexico.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Families separated by US-Mexico border have fle...
|3 hr
|Fart wall
|2
|Fiesta Latina heats things upJune 19th, 2017
|Jun 20
|I love the southwest
|1
|Dallas and Fort Worth mayors see hope, anxiety ...
|Jun 13
|pretty closed club
|1
|San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il...
|Jun 6
|American
|4
|Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou...
|Jun 5
|Enough
|8
|One family for the history books (Oct '09)
|Jun 4
|Town does the same
|4
|Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua...
|Jun 4
|duh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC