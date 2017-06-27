Mexican ex-governor accepts extraditi...

Mexican ex-governor accepts extradition from Guatemala

The fugitive former governor of Mexico's Gulf coast state of Veracruz has accepted extradition from Guatemala to face some corruption charges. He faces embezzlement and organized crime charges in Mexico.

