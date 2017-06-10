Mexican actress becomes Hollywood's r...

Mexican actress becomes Hollywood's rising star

Los Angeles, June 25 Mexican actress Eliza Gonzalez, at age 27 and on the point of premiering the movie "Baby Driver", promises to become a real Hollywood star with "Alita: Battle Angel," produced by James Cameron. "It's all a question of perception," the actress from Sonora, Mexico, said about her meteoric career in an interview with Efe news.

Chicago, IL

