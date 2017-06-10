Merkel says all Gulf nations, Iran, Turkey must work to ease Qatar crisis
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday she was concerned about the situation in Qatar, adding that all Gulf nations, and also Iran and Turkey, should work together to find a solution to the regional dispute. Merkel, who was speaking in Mexico City alongside Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, said it would be impossible to sort out the situation unless all regional actors were involved, citing Iran, Turkey and Qatar.
