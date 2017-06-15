Memorial services set for recent Tope...

Memorial services set for recent Topeka murder victim

20 hrs ago Read more: KSNT-TV Topeka

According to Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home , Viviana Vazquez Alcantar, 33, of Topeka, will lie in state at the funeral home located at 800 SW 6th Ave. in Topeka from 2:00 until 9:00 p.m. on Sunday. Funeral service for Alcantar are still pending at this time and a burial is expected to be held at a later date in Mexico.

Chicago, IL

