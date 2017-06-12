Major agri-food trade mission hopes t...

Major agri-food trade mission hopes to boost exports to US and Mexico

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed will lead a delegation which includes State agencies and Irish food industry representatives, on a week-long trade mission to the USA and Mexico. http://www.independent.ie/business/farming/agri-business/major-agrifood-trade-mission-hopes-to-boost-exports-to-us-and-mexico-35836055.html Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed will lead a delegation which includes State agencies and Irish food industry representatives, on a week-long trade mission to the USA and Mexico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dallas and Fort Worth mayors see hope, anxiety ... Jun 13 pretty closed club 1
News San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il... Jun 6 American 4
News Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou... Jun 5 Enough 8
News One family for the history books (Oct '09) Jun 4 Town does the same 4
News Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua... Jun 4 duh 1
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... May 25 Jason redner 5
News Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ... May 20 Taylor 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,368 • Total comments across all topics: 281,826,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC