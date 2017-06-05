Killings continue in Mexico's Baja Ca...

Killings continue in Mexico's Baja California Sur

Authorities in Mexico's Baja California Sur state say two heads have been found in a cooler just two blocks from the tourist zone of Cabo San Lucas. One day earlier, the state prosecutor's office announced that two dismembered bodies were found in another cooler in the tourist corridor.

Chicago, IL

