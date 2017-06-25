Kidnapped journalist found dead in Mexico, sixth of 2017

With the grisly find, Salvador Adame, the head of a local TV station in the state of Michoacan, becomes the latest name on the list of more than 100 journalists killed in Mexico since 2000. Police and soldiers found his charred remains four weeks later, dumped at a spot known as "Devil's Gully" along a local road, said state prosecutor Jose Martin Godoy.

