June 18, 2017Mexican envoy who walked out on anti-Israel UNESCO debate honored

ANDRES ROEMER receives his award in Mexico City on Friday, flanked by Simon Wiesenthal Representative for Latin America Ariel Gelblung , Director of International Relations at SWC Shimon Samuels and Isaac Ajzen, director of Jewish news source diariojuido.com. The Simon Wiesenthal Center has honored former Mexican ambassador to UNESCO Andrs Roemer for his "tireless work in defense of human rights," at a ceremony in Mexico City.

