Jump on the Copper Canyon Railway through northern Mexico

The not-in-Kansas-anymore moment happens as soon as we land. It has taken a little over an hour to fly from Mexico City to Los Mochis in Mexico's northern Sinaloa state but its location, between the Gulf of California and the foothills of the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range, leaves a dramatic first impression as we hug the spectacular blue of the coastline to arrive in a desert landscape scattered with sky-high cacti that wouldn't look out of place in a Tex Avery cartoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is London.