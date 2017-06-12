Jump on the Copper Canyon Railway through northern Mexico
The not-in-Kansas-anymore moment happens as soon as we land. It has taken a little over an hour to fly from Mexico City to Los Mochis in Mexico's northern Sinaloa state but its location, between the Gulf of California and the foothills of the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range, leaves a dramatic first impression as we hug the spectacular blue of the coastline to arrive in a desert landscape scattered with sky-high cacti that wouldn't look out of place in a Tex Avery cartoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is London.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il...
|Jun 6
|American
|4
|Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou...
|Jun 5
|Enough
|8
|One family for the history books (Oct '09)
|Jun 4
|Town does the same
|4
|Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua...
|Jun 4
|duh
|1
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|May 25
|Jason redner
|5
|Without new wall, undocumented immigrants will ...
|May 20
|Taylor
|11
|El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges...
|May 19
|Smell farts
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC