Jose Haro Blasts Out Daniel Franco in Eight Rounds
At the WinnaVegas Casino and Resort in Sloan, Iowa, featherweight prospect Jose Haro used an overhand right to blast out Daniel "Twitch" Franco in eight rounds to pick up the USBA featherweight title. Franco was still trying to rebuild his career after suffering an unexpected knockout loss to Christopher Martin earlier this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
