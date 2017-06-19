In the dock: Mexican visitor to sail into India after 15 years
The seafaring community in India and ship enthusiasts from across the country are super-excited to welcome ARM Cuauhtemoc back in India on June 21 She is the only survivor from a quartet of sister ships built by the Naval Shipyards of Bilbao, Spain, in 1982. For 35 years, cadets of the Mexican Navy have set sail, aboard her, around the world in their last year of training.
